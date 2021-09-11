Why Gears Are Important and How They Are Manufactured

For decades, copper piping was a common choice for home plumbing. It does it all — it's fully recyclable, bacteria and corrosion resistant, and it works well with chlorine and fluorine, meaning that the quality of your water will stay high over time. But with those perks comes a steep price due to the cost of the material alone, let alone its effect on your water bill — since the metal is so rigid, water can't speed through pipes, leading to a higher monthly payment in the long run (via Meadowlark Builders).

