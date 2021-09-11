Omo Ghetto: The Saga Review Stream it or Skip it?

An exciting news is coming out for all the k drama lovers where a drama set in the Joseon era with an amazing cast has already released its first episode. This tale is a mix of sci-fi, fiction, history, fantasy, and romance. This story is based on the novel of Jung Eun Gwol by the same name and has now been adapted into a TV series. Audiences who love fictional stories will definitely fall for this series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO