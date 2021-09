After years of waiting, anime fans can expect Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop to arrive this fall and while it might not be a scene for scene recreation of the original events which took place in the anime series, it's clear that the creative minds behind the series are major fans of the franchise and are looking to pack the show with countless Easter Eggs, paying homage to the original series produced by Sunrise. With the streaming service releasing the first images of the bounty hunters of the Bebop earlier this summer, it's clear that Netflix is looking to revisit the series in a major way.

