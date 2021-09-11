CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Local Agencies Say KC Area Could Welcome 625 Afghan Refugees

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Resettlement agencies in the Kansas City area have told the federal government that they have the capacity to welcome 625 refugees from Afghanistan. Three organizations designated by the U.S. State Department as resettlement agencies submitted the figure in a proposal to the agency in late August, The Kansas City Star reports. The agencies are Della Lamb Community Center, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
