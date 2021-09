DENVER – Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada throws most passes like he’s Nolan Ryan. The Aggies need him to be more like Bob Knepper. Ryan mostly threw heat; Knepper often relied on an easy touch for the Astros back in the day. Here in the present, and with A&M now pressing forward minus starting quarterback Haynes King, the Aggies need more throws from Calzada like his last one on Saturday – a smooth delivery to Isaiah Spiller for 18 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

