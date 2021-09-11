Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev on Putting on Weight and Getting up to Speed a Development Camp
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev says he put on a couple of kilograms with the hope that it won't affect his speed in a negative way. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...www.si.com
Comments / 0