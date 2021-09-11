Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev on Putting on Weight and Getting up to Speed a Development Camp

Writing about hockey during a long offseason can be hard to do. Luckily, that wasn’t the case this time. Due to the season starting late and ending late, along with the fact that commissioner Gary Bettman wants to start the 2021-22 season on time, we got only a few weeks of downtime. Most of the time has been filled with free-agent frenzy, the expansion draft, and the regular NHL Entry Draft. Now, we’re back in full swing of things with the Nashville Predators development camp ramping up. It was a week-long excursion bringing together most of the prospects in the team’s system. With the KHL preseason starting, Yaroslav Askarov, and the first selection in the first round of 2021 for the Predators, Fyodor Svechkov, couldn’t make the trip.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO