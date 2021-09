Kurtis Gabriel has been using his platform to raise awareness for numerous social issues, and he knows his profile can get much more prominent if he makes the Toronto Maple Leafs. So he has been preparing for training camp for weeks while also planning his skate designs. “We are getting a little more creative,” said Gabriel during a recent Instagram Live. He will continue to have one skate dedicated to LGBTQ+ and the other with Black Lives Matter. But, of course, he will still have Pride Tape on his stick.

