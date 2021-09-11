CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

When it comes to vaccines, there are few exemptions

Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

Concerning Devin Kennemore’s piece (“Unvaccinated students are being unfairly penalized,” My View, Sept. 5): No “medical apartheid” is involved. His daughter is learning something he should teach her: Choices have consequences. New Mexico law makes it unlawful for students to enroll unless immunized or otherwise properly exempted. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, students must be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles and other risks. Seriously held religious belief and medical exceptions apply, as they do to the COVID-19 vaccine. But the Department of Health site states in boldface “the law does not grant immunization exemptions for philosophical or personal reasons.”

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "It was a mistake," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said. The strike was launched after last month’s deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S....
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Health
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Vaccines
Reuters

Biden admin looks to revive Trump-era order on migrant expulsion

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday moved to revive an order put in place by then-President Donald Trump directing the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after a U.S. judge blocked it. The U.S. Department of Justice filed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Measles#The Department Of Health#Santa Fe Simple

Comments / 0

Community Policy