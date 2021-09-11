When it comes to vaccines, there are few exemptions

Concerning Devin Kennemore’s piece (“Unvaccinated students are being unfairly penalized,” My View, Sept. 5): No “medical apartheid” is involved. His daughter is learning something he should teach her: Choices have consequences. New Mexico law makes it unlawful for students to enroll unless immunized or otherwise properly exempted. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, students must be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles and other risks. Seriously held religious belief and medical exceptions apply, as they do to the COVID-19 vaccine. But the Department of Health site states in boldface “the law does not grant immunization exemptions for philosophical or personal reasons.”