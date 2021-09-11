CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS PENNSYLVANIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MOUNTAIN REALTY

Cover picture for the articleERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announced today that Mountain Realty LLC, based in Lancaster, Penn., has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The company will now do business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered. The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice...

