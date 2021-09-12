CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touch-A-Truck, Chalk Art Festival bring hundreds to downtown Topeka for a Saturday of food and fun

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Topeka teemed with visitors Saturday, as families took part in multiple events designed to introduce kids to heavy machinery and the arts. The capital city's downtown streets played host this weekend to Topeka's 8th "Touch-A-Truck" event, which was held at Evergy Plaza for the first time, as well as the Chalk Art Festival, which was started about seven years ago by local artist and business owner Alexander Lancaster.

