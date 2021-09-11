Spirit of Dakota names 10 nominees
Ten outstanding women have been nominated by their communities to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 35th Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron. They are, in alphabetical order: Angela Ehlers, Presho; Robyn Freedom Flickinger, De Smet; Roberta Hindberg, Tea; Caryn Hojer, De Smet; Sandra Larson, Box Elder; Coleen Liebsch, Arlington; Jody Moritz, Faulkton; Kristi Noem, Pierre; Marileen Tilberg, Onida; and Linda Witt, Bristol.plainsman.com
