MCCCA Tray Dahl Concert Cancelled

They may have nixed their Map of the Soul world tour, but BTS is still planning to put on a show for fans. The K-pop superstars have announced a new live-streaming concert, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, set to take place on October 24. BTS previously delivered the virtual...
UPDATED SEPT. 5: The Incubus concert scheduled for tonight, Sept. 5, at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights has been postponed, because a member of the tour has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the venue’s website. The Rose posted the following message from Incubus on its website: “To...
Update: Ms. Robbie's show at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled over the venue's new COVID-19 regulations. "Due to Covid stipulations at the venue, I regretfully have to postpone my event at the Sheldon Concert Hall for a later date. I love all my supporters and want to allow them the proper time to be able too comply and meet all the venue guidelines. A new date will be announced soon."
200+ fall concerts, including Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton The Roots ‘bless’ the Factory with nonstop 2-hour show in overdue return to St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test Bettye LaVette, coming to Music at the Intersection, is flying high with 'Blackbirds' album Lettuce concert at 'The Lot on the Landing' is canceled over a COVID-19 case.
Organizers of Friday Loo were hoping to celebrate the start of Labor Day weekend with one final summer event at Lincoln Park in Waterloo this week. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has interrupted those plans. Tonight's Friday Loo event has been canceled due to rainy weather. “The Friday Loo team is disappointed...
Maroon 5 is no longer coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs next week. The Adam Levine-led band was scheduled to perform at SPAC on Monday, Sept. 13, but the venue website was updated over the weekend with a notice the show was “canceled.” The date has also been removed entirely from Maroon 5′s website.
KISS is heading back to Star Lake to make good with Pittsburgh fans. The rock band’s Aug. 26 concert the Pavilion at Star Lake was canceled after front man Paul Stanley tested positive for covid just hours before the performance was about to start. Now, the group has announced on...
An upcoming performance at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham has been cancelled. The concert featuring Aaron Barker, Allen Shamblin and Megan Linville in the Darden Smith Singer/Songwriter Series on September 24th has been called off. Officials at The Barnhill Center said the performance was cancelled by the artists due...
The Chipola Artist Series Annie Moses Band concert scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, has been cancelled. Season ticket holders will be notified of replacement artist plans in the near future. Those who purchased single-event concert tickets with a credit card will be automatically refunded to their card. Those who paid...
Northern Sky’s Gould Theater will host three talented musicians Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 pm, as they perform their original songs. Katie Dahl is well known throughout the peninsula for her smart, original songs with a deep sense of place. Now based in Austin, Texas, Karen Mal is a longtime performer...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Concerts and other events are lined up for the rest of the year at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, but even with tickets in hand, some fans are having to miss out on shows to put their health first. Lou Chapman, a yoga instructor and music enthusiast...
Update: This show is canceled. Click here for more information. Original post: Myles Kennedy is at Red Flag with a concert on Sept. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on his “The Ides of March Tour.”. Tickets are $30-$50 at etix.com. 105.7 the Point...
Organizers of the Secret City Festival, set for Sept. 24 and 25, have announced that they are canceling all of the Festval's daytime activities because of COVID-19, but making the concerts free. However, the crowds allowed to see the concerts will be at half capacity. Performing will be singer Jimmie...
American rock band The Killers have cancelled their concert at Bell Auditorium that was scheduled to take place Sept. 30. In an email sent to ticket buyers, Augusta Entertainment Complex announced the cancellation, but no official reason was given. Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets. The band,...
Latest update: Lucinda Williams' canceled concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall makes a move to the Pageant on Jan. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com. Click here at more information. The Pageant has protocols in place...
Mother Nature can be a cruel mistress sometimes, especially when she crushes the excitement of going to a festival that's intended to be a carefree weekend getaway from the world's problems. Earlier this week, Hurricane Ida tore through much of the East Coast, causing numerous flooding incidents and insurmountable damage...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After months of planning and the growing anticipation of the Idaho Falls community, the Idaho Falls Symphony regrets to announce the cancelation of its upcoming “Symphony in the Park” concert that had been scheduled for Saturday. The Board of Directors met on Thursday and voted...
MILWAUKEE — The Miller High Life Theatre has booked rapper DaBaby in his first show since making homophobic remarks earlier this summer. DaBaby will play the Milwaukee concert venue Nov. 27. Tickets went on sale Thursday. DaBaby was effectively canceled from pop culture after making homophobic comments at the Rolling...
