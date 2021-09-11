MCCCA Tray Dahl Concert Cancelled

Update: Ms. Robbie's show at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled over the venue's new COVID-19 regulations. "Due to Covid stipulations at the venue, I regretfully have to postpone my event at the Sheldon Concert Hall for a later date. I love all my supporters and want to allow them the proper time to be able too comply and meet all the venue guidelines. A new date will be announced soon."

