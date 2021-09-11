Virginia Tech DB Keonta Jenkins Out Against Middle Tennessee
Virginia Tech will be without a starter on defense as free safety Keonta Jenkins will not play against Middle Tennessee due to a foot injury. Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley will start in place of Jenkins at free safety against the Blue Raiders with Jalen Stroman appearing to be the backup. This comes after Daley and Jenkins split reps last week at free safety with Jenkins having three tackles in the win against North Carolina.techlunchpail.com
Comments / 0