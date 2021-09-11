CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Virginia Tech DB Keonta Jenkins Out Against Middle Tennessee

techlunchpail.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech will be without a starter on defense as free safety Keonta Jenkins will not play against Middle Tennessee due to a foot injury. Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley will start in place of Jenkins at free safety against the Blue Raiders with Jalen Stroman appearing to be the backup. This comes after Daley and Jenkins split reps last week at free safety with Jenkins having three tackles in the win against North Carolina.

techlunchpail.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Football
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Free Safety#American Football#Virginia Tech Db#Andybittervt#The Blue Raiders
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
On3.com

The Moment Wan'Dale Robinson knew he was leaving Nebraska

Wan’Dale Robinson is an elite talent at wide receiver. He’s proved as much in only two games at Kentucky. For some reason, Scott Frost played the former Kentucky Mr. Football at running back, a lot. It’s what eventually led Robinson back to his Old Kentucky Home. Last week Trevor Sikkema,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News-Virginian

West Virginia players, coach learning about rivalry with Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It's rivalry week at West Virginia. Well, more like rivalry education week. The West Virginia football team will host 15th-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday in the 53rd meeting of the series. "I know our fan base is excited about this game," WVU coach Neal Brown said Tuesday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels on cusp of landing yet another four-star recruit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are set to land a third four-star prospect in their outstanding 2022 recruiting class. First-year head coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are about to add to their terrific 2022 recruiting class — one that’s already ranked fifth in the nation thanks to three early commitments — two of which came from consensus top-50 players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bring Me The News

Could P.J. Fleck leave the Gophers for USC?

When a program like the Gopher football team has success, it's only a matter of time until the bigger schools start calling. With USC firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, it appears that the Trojans have their eyes set on P.J. Fleck to replace him. According to BetOnline,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy