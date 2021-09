Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase said he enjoyed silencing those doubting his abilities with his big-time Week 1 debut in Sunday’s win. “I like to tell them, ‘Enjoy the show.’ That’s all I can tell them,” Chase said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “A lot of news coming. I’ve been hearing this since I was young, you know what I’m saying? But I’m not worried about it. This is my job right here, and my job is to catch the football and make plays. So I’ma let them sit back and enjoy the show.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO