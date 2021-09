As you probably know by now, Samsung launched the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series earlier today. And thankfully, customers in the USA and Europe — or at least Germany — don’t have to wait any longer before they can take Android 12 and One UI 4.0 beta out for a test drive. It’s live right now, allowing fans to try out all the new features and provide valuable feedback to Samsung’s software development team.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO