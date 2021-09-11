NATO over Suriano Highlights Quarterfinals at WTT

Many questions were answered in the first session of the World Team Trials which featured familiar faces either at new weights or coming back from long layoffs. The stunner of the session came at 61kg where Nick Suriano, who many had as a title contender, lost in the quarterfinals to Nathan Tomasello in a tight 3-0 bout. In other 61 action, Daton Fix looked fresh in his first appearance up as he teched Seth Gross, 11-0. And the anticipated rematch from 2019 Final X played out in a high scoring affair where Joe Colon nipped Nahshon Garrett.