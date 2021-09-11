CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO over Suriano Highlights Quarterfinals at WTT

By Willie Saylor, Senior Columnist
Cover picture for the articleMany questions were answered in the first session of the World Team Trials which featured familiar faces either at new weights or coming back from long layoffs. The stunner of the session came at 61kg where Nick Suriano, who many had as a title contender, lost in the quarterfinals to Nathan Tomasello in a tight 3-0 bout. In other 61 action, Daton Fix looked fresh in his first appearance up as he teched Seth Gross, 11-0. And the anticipated rematch from 2019 Final X played out in a high scoring affair where Joe Colon nipped Nahshon Garrett.

The Wrestling Fan's Guide to the MMA Weekend (9/17/21)

In some way, the MMA weekend for former wrestlers got off to an early start this week. On Tuesday, Canadian nationals placer Jasmine Jasudavicius and three-time NCAA Division II All-American Mo Miller competed on an episode of Dana White's Contenders Series. Both competitors won their bouts, but only Jasudavicius was offered a contract. Despite not getting a shot, the former Notre Dame College wrestler will likely find his way to the big show soon as he has outclassed his competition since making his professional debut in 2019.
