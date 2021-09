The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of moves ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. First, linebacker Jon Rhattigan (six-foot, 236 pounds) has been activated from the practice squad and promoted to the 53-man roster. Rhattigan is a graduate of West Point and an undrafted rookie. His presence gives Seattle a little more depth at the linebacker position, as there were only three on the active roster – four if you count converted fullback Nick Bellore.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO