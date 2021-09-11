Freddie Gibbs Appears to Take Shots at Kendrick Lamar on New Song ‘Vice Lord Poetry’ – Listen

Kendrick Lamar is set to make a few appearances on Baby Keem's new album, which drops tonight, and fans are already very confused over one of the previewed verses. The Compton-born rapper may be universally known as one of the greatest talents in the world, but the same people who normally praise Kendrick are presently perplexed over his latest musical contribution. While his verse on "family ties" has been praised as one of the better offerings from the entire year, his work on "Range Brothers" simply has fans wondering what on earth Kenny was thinking while he was recording the song.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO