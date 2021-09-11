CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day: Cs best Raps in Disney bubble; A.J. Wynder born; Kendrick Perkins extended

On this day in Boston Celtics history, point guard A.J. Wynder was born in 1964 in the Bronx, New York. Wynder played his college ball at the University of Massachusetts and Fairfield University, earning MAAC second-team status at the latter. The New Yorker helped carry the Fairfield Stags to back-to-back MAAC championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances in 1986 and 1987 before going undrafted in the 1987 NBA draft.

After several seasons playing in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA — that era’s equivalent of the NBA G League), Wynder landed a 10-day contract with the Celtics in March of 1991. He turned it into a rest-of-season deal.

Appearing in just six games for Boston, he averaged 2 points and 1.3 assists per game as a Celtic.

Wynder played several more stints in the CBA before starting a successful coaching career.

Landing the job of Nassau Community College in 1997, he holds it today.

Steve Alford tries to push his way past Fairfield's A.J. Wynder during NCAA Tournament first-round game, March 12, 1987. D. Todd Moore/Indy Star

It is also the date of former Celtics champion center Kendrick Perkins reached a contract extension with the team in 2006 after his first three seasons with the team.

“It is great to have one of our building blocks secured for the next few years,” Executive Director of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said at the time via the team’s website. “We are looking forward to his continued development this upcoming season.”

Boston Celtics' Kendrick Perkins (43) backs in on Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaquille O'Neal (33) during Game 5 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 11, 2010, in Cleveland. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Finally, it is also the date of the Celtics defeating the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals to advance to face the Miami Heat in the Disney bubble at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

A close game throughout, the Celtics needed 29 points from forward Jayson Tatum and 21 from forward Jaylen Brown to seal the deal and advance.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics with a lay-up during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2020 NBA playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“If you want to achieve something great, if you want to win, it’s not going to be easy,” Tatum said via the AP. “That’s what we’re here for.”

“Man, it was a tough game to lose,” an emotional Lowry said. “But they won. Tip your hats to them. They have a chance to go on and play against Miami and get to the championship.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

