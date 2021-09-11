Another course record falls

Harley Thompson became the first person to hold the course records in both the Lee Foster 5K and Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run after winning both events this year. Thompson won the 37th annual Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run on Saturday morning, finishing in a time of 25:26.29. The previous course record of 26:19 had been set by Steve Spinda in 1988. Thompson won the Lee Foster 5K in mid-August, setting a new course record of 15:27. The previous record in that event was 15:33 and had been set by Jeff Foster in 1991.