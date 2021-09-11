Crypto And Terrorism 2021

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”

