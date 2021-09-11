CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto And Terrorism 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the 20th anniversary of the deadliest assault on U.S. soil by foreign forces. The September 11th attack, commonly referred to as “9/11,” was a coordinated series of four parallel assaults conducted by the Islamic militant terrorist group known as Al-Qaeda. That day, four commercial airplanes were hijacked with knives and box cutters. The terrorists used those crude weapons to storm and seize control of the cockpits of the planes. Their intent was to conduct suicide missions into populated landmarks that symbolized Amercia’s economic strength and military power.

Newsday

Fighting terror after Afghanistan

As first-year President George W. Bush spoke through a bullhorn standing on rubble amid the wreckage of the World Trade Center, one of the workers crowded into the pit shouted: "We can’t hear you!" This was on Sept. 14, 2001. "I can hear YOU," Bush replied. "The rest of the...
U.S. POLITICS
WCAX

Terrorism today: 20 years after 9/11, what is the threat of terrorism?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans are pausing this week to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that happened 20 years ago. Terrorism dominated the headlines and the national discourse for several years after the attacks but more recently has fallen out of the spotlight. So what is the current terror threat?
MONTPELIER, VT
Foreign Policy

The Forgotten Biological Terror of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”
POLITICS
Washington Post

The war on terrorism succeeded

Twenty years after the worst terrorist attack in history, there hasn’t been “another 9/11.” By one count, 107 people have been killed in jihadist attacks in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001, and nearly half of those were in one attack — the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. Any deaths are tragic, but more Americans are dying of covid-19 every two hours than died of Islamist terrorism in the United States during the past 20 years.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

A War on Terror Accounting

The fall of Kabul shouldn’t obscure the successes over 20 years. Americans are in a sour mood on this 20th anniversary of 9/11, in part because of President Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal that finds the Taliban we deposed back in charge of Afghanistan. Was the entire war on terror a failure? The question is understandable, but as we remember the victims and heroes of that awful day, it’s also worth noting what has been accomplished.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
bostonreview.net

The Distributed Empire of the War on Terror

Drone attacks were sold to the American people as a way to limit U.S. involvement in Pakistan. But all the while, Pakistani forces have overseen secret detentions, disappearances, and bombings at the behest of U.S. empire. In Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (2016), Viet Thanh Nguyen...
MILITARY
Slate

The Legal Repercussions of the War on Terror

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and as the withdrawal from Afghanistan dominates the headlines, so...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Terrorism expert: U.S. needs to focus on both international, domestic terror

Twenty years after 9/11, how has the terrorism landscape changed? Where are the threats to the U.S. coming from? Is New York state still a target?. Capital Tonight spoke with professor Victor Asal, the co-director of the Project on Violent Conflict, which is affiliated with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Crypto prepares for war with the SEC

The Biden administration had just taken office early this year when Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, said on Fortune’s show Balancing The Ledger that he was “cautiously optimistic" about any future crypto regulation in the U.S. He added, “First and foremost, what we would like to see are clear rules for the industry so that, regardless of whether or not we agree with the rule, we understand how to comply with it.”
ECONOMY
WIBC.com

Spartz and Concerns About Terrorism

WASHINGTON–When the US invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago, it was because terrorists had training camps there. Now that the U.S. military is gone, some lawmakers are concerned terrorists could again use that country as a base. “It’s cost us a lot of money. We left billions worth of equipment now....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Appeal

September 11: Chronology of Terror

(All times are Eastern Standard Time) 8:45 a.m.: A hijacked passenger jet, American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston, Massachusetts, crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center, tearing a gaping hole in the building and setting it afire. 9:03: A second hijacked airliner, United Airlines Flight 175...
PUBLIC SAFETY
In Homeland Security

Preparing for the Post-Afghanistan Resurgence of Terrorism

Associate Vice President, Intelligence Studies, National Security & Homeland Security. With the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban after nearly a generation of occupation by U.S. and Allied forces, homeland security and intelligence professionals are now coming to grips with a new phase in the war on terror. Ironically, this phase will be marked with 25-year-old footprints.
POLITICS
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Crypto’s killing the planet

The world is currently in a climate crisis. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were a record-breaking 22 separate billion-dollar natural disasters in the United States in 2020, costing a combined $96.4 billion. In 1980, only 40 years prior, there were three. New culprits of these rapidly...
MARKETS
nybooks.com

Litigating the War on Terror: An Exchange

Kenneth Roth is the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch. (March 2017) Samuel Moyn is the Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence at Yale Law School and a professor of history at Yale University. His books include The Last Utopia: Human Rights in History (2010), Christian Human Rights (2015), and Not Enough: Human Rights in an Unequal World (2018), and he has written for the Boston Review, the Chronicle of Higher Education, Dissent, The Nation, The New Republic, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. (May 2020)
POLITICS
Axios

Crypto faces the regulators

Fittingly for a day in which Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler pulled no punches in his congressional testimony, the main theme running through the Blockworks crypto conference on Tuesday was undoubtedly regulation. Why it matters: The crypto world both hates and needs regulation in equal measure. State of...
MARKETS

