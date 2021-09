Pep Guardiola is confident third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson will be ready for Manchester City’s clash with Leicester on Saturday if required.The Premier League champions are unsure if number one Ederson will be available for the trip to the King Power Stadium amid a row involving English clubs, the Brazilian football federation and world governing body FIFA.City manager Guardiola already knows Ederson’s regular deputy Zack Steffen is unavailable after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty in the United States.The situation could see former England keeper Carson, 36, thrust back into top-flight action.Carson joined City permanently in the summer...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO