Paychex Wins the Gold Human Capital Management Excellence Award from Brandon Hall Group

The Paychex Human Resource Services Excellence Academy recognized as “Best Use of a Blended Learning Program”. Paychex, Inc., the human capital management (HCM) software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, has won a gold Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award in the category of “Best Use of a Blended Learning Program” for its Human Resource Services Excellence Academy (HRSEA). The training program prepares new Paychex HR professionals to provide exemplary consulting services to the company’s HR Services clients, representing 1.7M worksite employees. This training, combined with the company’s innovative HCM software, provides clients with best-in-class support for their HR needs in these challenging times.

