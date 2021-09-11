Leicester City v Manchester City live stream, TV channel, prediction: Watch Premier League

Manchester City came within a whisker of clinching their first Champions League trophy last season, only to be beaten 1-0 in the final by Chelsea.Pep Guardiola has now gone more than a decade without winning the most coveted prize in European club football, something he will want to address as soon as possible.In a group that also contains the formidable looking Paris Saint-Germain, this group is not one for the Premier League champions to take lightly by any stretch of the imagination.RB Leipzig finished runners-up in the Bundesliga just a few months ago and will be hopeful they can upset...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO