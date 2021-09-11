Leicester City v Manchester City live stream, TV channel, prediction: Watch Premier League
On Saturday morning, Leicester City hosts Manchester City in what should be a fantastic English Premier League showdown. With the international break coming to a close, the English Premier League will return to action this weekend and there’s a jam-packed schedule for fans to enjoy. One of the best games come Saturday will no doubt be the contest between Manchester City and Leicester City.fansided.com
Comments / 0