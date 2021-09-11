CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendon Hooker replaces Joe Milton after apparent injury

By Will Backus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee may be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of its Saturday game against Pittsburgh. Midway through the second quarter, Michigan transfer Joe Milton took a huge hit from Panthers defensive lineman Keyshon Camp. The sack caused a fumble and Milton went immediately to the medical tent on Tennessee’s sideline. According to the ESPN broadcast, Milton “knocked knees” with Camp and the Vols’ athletic staff is evaluating him.

Tennessee fans starting to panic following Joe Milton's second-quarter struggles

Joe Milton’s Thursday evening started out strong, but those good feelings did not last for long. During the first half of his first start at Tennessee, Milton was on fire early. He led the Volunteers to 14 points in the first quarter, including a rushing touchdown of his own. That marked the first points of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville.
WATCH: Joe Milton Scores First Tennessee Touchdown of the Season

During Tennessee’s opening contest against Bowling Green, it was starting quarterback Joe Milton III who would score the first touchdown of the game- and of the year. The Vols’ quarterback, who is debuting in his first-ever Tennessee game, didn’t need any help on the play, either. On the Vols opening...
Joe Milton and Theo Jackson Take the Stage After Bowling Green Win

On Thursday, Tennessee started the season off by defeating Bowling Green 38-6 in Neyland Stadium. During the game, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton and defensive back Theo Jackson were two of the most talked-about players. Milton went 11/23 for 140 yards and one touchdown in the air and ran 14 times...
Watch: Joe Milton Scores First TD of Josh Heupel Era

After forcing a three and out, Tennessee quickly marched down the field and cashed in the first touchdown of the Josh Heupel era on a quarterback keeper from Joe Milton. You can watch the video above and below. Tennessee currently leads 7-0 with eight minutes to go in the 1st...
Joe Milton punches in first TD as starting QB at Tennessee

Joe Milton’s Tennessee career is off to a quick start Thursday evening. The ex-Michigan quarterback is now with the Volunteers and getting his first start in Knoxville against Bowling Green. He is already looking good and helping to get the Josh Heupel era off to a strong start. On a...
Josh Heupel talks offensive pace, progression of QB Joe Milton

After winning its season opener 38-6 over Bowling Green, Tennessee will face a much bigger challenge this Saturday against Pittsburgh. In fact, the Volunteers are currently 3.5-point underdogs at home. New coach Josh Heupel’s offense looked solid against the Falcons, but it will need to execute even better against a...
Josh Heupel reveals what changed with Joe Milton in season opener

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel revealed what changed for starting quarterback Joe Milton in the Volunteers season-opening 38-6 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. “A lot of it is simple execution,” Heupel said. “It’s him having eyes in the right spot, his feet being in the right position to be accurate with the football. There were a couple of times where we hit a receiver down the field and they’ve got to come up with the catch. Some things where wide receivers aren’t reading (the defense) the same way that he is.”
Josh Heupel explains why Joe Milton wasn't fully to blame for Tennessee's poor passing vs. Bowling Green

Despite a 38-6 victory for Tennessee against Bowling Green to kick off the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville, the game itself wasn’t a work of art for the Volunteers. While it was Heupel’s debut as head coach of the Vols, it was also the debut of Joe Milton as quarterback, with the former Michigan quarterback transferring to Rocky Top in the offseason. He struggled to get into a flow throwing the ball as he completed just 11 of his 23 passes for 140 yards and 1 touchdown, despite rushing for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries.
Social media relentless after Joe Milton's awful start for Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has had a horrific start for the Vols against Pitt. He’s been missing throws left and right which has led to social media clowning him repeatedly throughout the game. Milton was a transfer from Michigan and won the starting job during fall practice. Despite the Vols...
Watch: Hendon Hooker throws 44-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway

Hendon Hooker has thrown his first career touchdown pass for Tennessee. Jimmy Calloway was on the receiving end, for his first career touchdown on the same play. Hooker threw to Calloway on the sideline and the speedy sophomore receiver was able to escape a pocket of Pitt defenders while staying in bound, tight-roping the sideline on what was eventually a 44-yard touchdown.
Heupel credits Hooker for coming in relief of Milton

Hendon Hooker was forced to enter the game for Tennessee on Saturday after Joe Milton left the game against Pittsburgh due to injury. Hooker went 15 of 21 for 189 yards with two touchdowns and interception. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked if there would be a quarterback change.
