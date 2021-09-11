Hendon Hooker replaces Joe Milton after apparent injury

Despite a 38-6 victory for Tennessee against Bowling Green to kick off the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville, the game itself wasn’t a work of art for the Volunteers. While it was Heupel’s debut as head coach of the Vols, it was also the debut of Joe Milton as quarterback, with the former Michigan quarterback transferring to Rocky Top in the offseason. He struggled to get into a flow throwing the ball as he completed just 11 of his 23 passes for 140 yards and 1 touchdown, despite rushing for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries.

