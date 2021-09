One of our favorite and, coincidentally, one of the best ways to watch long form improvisational comedy was through a late weeknight showcase known as “Cagematch”. Multiple teams would be pitted against each other to serve up the best performances they could to emerge victorious and, hopefully, remain on a winning streak as long as possible. We’ve been lucky enough to see runs go for well over a year when UCB used to have their improv Cagematches going in LA and it was some of the funniest things we’ve ever seen performed on a comedy stage of any kind.

