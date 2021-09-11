Blackout Weekend Mixer STL

Black on Black Rhyme has been bringing you the best poetry in the Tampa Bay area since Sept 18, 2001. Make sure that you continue to support. Black on Black Rhyme has been bringing you the best poetry in the Tampa Bay area since Sept 18, 2001. This is our 20th Anniversary, so we want to make sure that we bring it in with a bang. Also, make sure that you continue to support us so that we can push the Tampa Bay Arts Community forward. Founded in 1998, Black on Black Rhyme began in the living room of writer and poet, Keith Rodgers. Initially hosted at his apartment as an open poetry reading, or “cipher” called Poetic Drive-Bys, Rodgers hosted weekly audiences giving voice to students, professionals, and community members from all walks of life. Today, 15 years later, Black on Black Rhyme has emerged to become one of the country’s most highly respected poetry organizations and has become an acclaimed forum for innovative poetry, music, hip hop, video, visual arts, and comedy. With venues in Florida, New York, and Georgia, Black on Black Rhyme continues to reach a diverse audience of poetry and spoken word lovers. Black on Black Rhyme is seeking to partner with local schools and colleges, small businesses, and local media networks to implement programs that promote spoken word and cultural showcases, poetry competitions or “slams”, creative writing workshops, speech therapy, and performance arts. Black on Black Rhyme(BOBR) Tampa is a striving installation of the BOBR movement. BOBR Tampa was founded by Walter “Wally B” Jennings, James “J-Bizzle” Hillsman, and L.I.F.E. This was created with the intention of extending the movement of culture, knowledge, and pride into the Tampa Bay area. BOBR Tampa is the longest-running poetry venue in the Tri-City area and has had the pleasure of bringing talents ranging from poetry to theatre and everything in between to the city. The host for the past 7 years has been L.I.F.E. Running Black On Black Rhyme Tampa, the largest, longest-running Spoken Word/Open Mic, in Tampa Bay. The torch has now been passed to Phill Scott who has assembled some of the freshest and fiercest poets Tampa Bay has to offer...SAY WHAT??!! SAY WORD!!!!

