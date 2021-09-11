ENiGMA Dubz and Vandull Join Forces on ‘Don’t Care’ EP
Production aficionado ENiGMA Dubz and Vandull combine their expertise in sound and lyricism on their collaborative EP, Don’t Care. For anyone heavily involved in the bass scene, ENiGMA Dubz and Vandull are names that need no introduction. ENiGMA Dubz has been gracing fans with his never-ending versatility with his wide range of genre production. While Vandull has been laying it down over countless deep dubstep tunes with his hard-hitting flow. When combined, these two are a force that is absolutely unstoppable. And that’s exactly what happened on Don’t Care, the latest EP on ENiGMA Dubz imprint, Morii Records.edmidentity.com
