For two months, Yunior Consuegra, 24, has been locked up along with hundreds of others arrested at historic anti-government protests in Cuba on July 11. His mother has seen him only once, and is beside herself with worry. When she did manage to see him six days after his arrest, Mayda Yudith Sotolongo told AFP, her son had been "beaten" and had "bruises on his arms and back." The young man, a car mechanic, was born deaf in one hear and has a brain tumor. He told his mother by telephone that he had contracted the coronavirus in prison. Consuegra is accused of public disorder, but has not yet been brought before a judge.

PROTESTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO