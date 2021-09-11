CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden stresses unity, democratic values in Shanksville

By RAYMOND RAPADA Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RK8pp_0btHFo9T00

President Joe Biden spoke on restoring national unity and preserving democracy during his visit to the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, volunteer fire station Saturday, referencing his Republican presidential predecessors on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

Biden praised former President George W. Bush’s speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania, according to pool reports, adding: “A number of serious Republicans, in the past and a few who are still around, call me and tell me, what can I do to help? Because they get it, too."

In his earlier address, Bush had contrasted increasing divisions across the country today with the spirit shown after the 9/11 attacks, saying: "So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”

Biden mentioned that he took photos with boys who were wearing Trump hats at the firehouse.

“Are we going to, in the next four, five, six, ten years, demonstrate that democracies can work, or not?” he said, before voicing disappointment at the tenor of current political debates, including “the stuff that’s coming out of Florida.”

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden earlier at a commemorative ceremony at ground zero in New York City. Former President Donald Trump visited New York City police officers and firefighters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lU3Jw_0btHFo9T00

Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke at the memorial, also touched on themes of unity, referencing the efforts of the passengers who attempted to retake the hijacked United flight over Pennsylvania 20 years ago.

“They did not focus on what may separate us,” she said. “They focused on what we all share: on the humanity we all share. In a matter of minutes, in the most dire of circumstances, the 40 responded as one. They fought for their own lives and to save the lives of countless others at our nation's Capitol.”

United Airlines Flight 93 was hijacked by four members of al Qaeda and ultimately crashed in a field in Shanksville after passengers and crew members fought to reclaim control of the airplane. Thirty seven passengers and seven crew members were killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWnkU_0btHFo9T00

Biden referenced those passengers' efforts on his visit to the firehouse.

“It’s one thing to say, I know I should step up, it’s another thing to do it. That’s genuine heroism,” he said.

Later Saturday, Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon, where 184 people died in another plane crash on September 11. He was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Comments / 38

Judy Powers
4d ago

There can be no unity with this present administration. Our nation is presently consumed with Afghanistan and this is given the perfect cover up for what Pelosi and her gang are doing with their 3.5 B bill. Wake up Americans! This administration must be stopped.

Reply
11
The Brockster
5d ago

Biden stresses unity while doing all he can to divide the nation with his executive orders. Stolen elections have consequences.

Reply(4)
15
JoAnna Fancher
4d ago

He wouldn’t know Democratic values if they jumped up and slapped him. He’s not a patriot, nor a man with any values for humanity. Referring to him as an American is an insult to this country.

Reply(1)
4
Related
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Trump calls upcoming 'Justice for J6' rally a 'setup'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ rally a setup for Republican voters — regardless of the outcome. “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said in an interview with the Federalist. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dem Sen. Tim Kaine rips Biden admin's claim that nobody forecasted rapid Afghanistan fall

A Democratic senator doesn’t believe that nobody in the Biden administration forecasted the rapid fall of Afghanistan. During the second hearing on President Biden's deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined his Republican colleagues in casting doubt on the administration’s claim that no one could have seen the quick fall of the war-torn nation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Capitol#Al Qaeda#Defense
POLITICO

Trump endorsements stoke dissension in GOP ranks

While the party is focused on the November 2022 general election, Trump’s gaze is fixed on the primary election season that begins next spring. Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy