Ada, OH

A new generation remembers 9/11

onu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, Sept. 11, 2021 is the 20-year anniversary of one of the most significant days in American history. It’s also the first major national remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks for a significant portion of the population who are too young to have memories from that day. Most, if not all of Ohio Northern University students fall into that category. But when the nation pauses in collective reverence of the heroism and sacrifice, this generation will mourn just the same.

www.onu.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#American#Ohio Northern University
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

