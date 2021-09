PHILADELPHIA – The Lehigh field hockey team scored first, but La Salle responded to take leads of 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2, on the way to defeating the Mountain Hawks, 4-3 on Friday afternoon. Senior Drew Pecora was the story offensively as she finished with two goals and an assist for a career-high five points. Junior Sarah Bonthuis scored Lehigh's other goal as the Mountain Hawks fall to 2-2 on the season.