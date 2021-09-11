CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-UConn Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

By D.J. Fezler
 5 days ago
The Purdue Boilermakers face their first road matchup of the season against the UConn Huskies in Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Purdue earned a 30-21 victory in its season opener over Oregon State, while UConn lost its first two games of the year. The Huskies are now led by interim head coach Lou Spanos — the team's defensive coordinator — after Randy Edsall stepped down.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so simply refresh the article to see the latest updates.

We're off, so let's have some fun:

6:08 p.m. ET, FINAL — An interception by Purdue's Zane Greene seals a 49-0 victory over UConn. The Boilermakers had four of its quarterbacks see playing time, but the team will cross its fingers that a few injuries on the afternoon aren't too serious.

The team travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame next Saturday.

5:19 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers are running away with this football game. Aidan O'Connell throws his second touchdown of the game to wide receiver T.J. Sheffield, who is making his season debut after not playing against Oregon State.

Purdue leads UConn 49-0.

5:02 p.m. ET — Purdue opened the second half on offense with quarterback Aidan O'Connell under center. The fifth-year signal-caller orchestrated a six-play, 49-yard scoring drive.

O'Connell found Mershawn Rice for a 15-yard touchdown. Rive caught the first pass of his college career earlier in the drive for a pickup of 17 yards. Purdue leads UConn 42-0 with 10:33 remaining in the third quarter.

4:29 p.m. ET — Purdue's game against UConn has been the David Bell show. Jack Plummer find's the team's top receiver on third down in the red zone for an eight-yard touchdown.

Bell has a team-high six catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The Boilermakers lead the Huskies 35-0 with 35 seconds left in the first half.

4:14 p.m. ET — David Bell has been making UConn defenders miss all game, and he finds the end zone for a second time on an unbelievable 59-yard play. He's snagged just four passes but now has 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue leads UConn 28-0 with 3:29 left in the first half.

3:59 p.m. ET — Since a three-and-out to start the game, Purdue is three-for-three on scoring drives. The Huskies failed on a field goal attempt, giving the Boilermakers a chance to go 60 yards in six plays.

Running back King Doerue punches it in for a one-yard score, his first of the year, to give Purdue a 21-0 lead with 8:16 remaining in the first half. However, on the scoring play, tight end Garrett Miller was injured and had to be helped off the field by training staff.

3:45 p.m. ET — Purdue scores a touchdown on its second consecutive drive. This time, David Bell makes his way into the end zone for the first time this season. What started as just a simple screen pass turned into a 30-yard score.

Bell has two catches for 38 yards and added a 26-yard run on the first scoring drive. Jack Plummer has completed seven of his nine passes so far for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue leads UConn 14-0 with 13:21 remaining in the second quarter.

3:38 p.m. ET, END Q1 — The Boilermakers have possession of the football and will start the second quarter with first-and-10 from its 28-yard line. UConn has put up 76 yards on offense, same as Purdue.

MY THOUGHTS: No three-and-outs yet for the Boilermaker defense, something that needs to be changed. UConn is hungry to earn a win and was doing a solid job of moving the ball in the first 15 minutes.

3:26 p.m. ET — After a three-and-out on the first drive, Purdue goes 56 yards in five plays, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer to tight end Payne Durham.

At the start of the drive, starting running back Zander Horvath was helped off the field with a noticeable limp before heading to the locker room. No word on an injury as of yet.

For now, Purdue leads UConn 7-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

3:18 p.m. ET — Purdue's first offensive drive was halted for a three-and-out, giving up two sacks in those plays. UConn has done a decent job moving the ball on offense, but on fourth down, quarterback Steven Krajewski fumbles the football.

The Huskies would recover, but the play resulted in a turnover on downs. Jack Plummer and the Boilermakers get another shot with the ball in their hands in a scoreless game.

3 p.m. ET UConn will receive the opening kickoff to start the game.

