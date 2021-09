Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 200 miles east of the North Carolina coast. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO