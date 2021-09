Arsene Wenger believes that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is well on the way to becoming one of the world’s best goalscorers. Erling Haaland has been scoring goals for fun since making the move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The Norwegian international has found the back of the net 63 times in just 64 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Yellows. He was also voted as the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season last week. And his performances have caught the eye of legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO