Boston, MA

After the coronavirus pandemic, a question looms: Is the baby boomers’ long reign coming to an end?

By Robert Weisman
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby boomers have had a hell of a run. The giant post-World War II generation reshaped the nation’s culture and amassed over half its wealth. Boomers occupied the White House for nearly three decades. They’ve been lords of commerce and medicine, ruled the realms that design smartphones and hand out diplomas. Their outsized ambitions, triumphs, failures, and tastes have dominated American life at least since the Beatles took the stage on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964 — longer than younger generations can remember.

Ricky Mellott Sr
5d ago

we boomers set the playing level . ready or not now it's up to the youngins to step up to the plate and carry on . do it don't do it , its totally up to you. we boomers will now see what the next generation is made of .... good luck.......

Ca. Kath
5d ago

That’s why all the hiring signs are up. Boomers worked so here’s your chance youngins. Get going

Awww..
5d ago

The younger generation is so lost.. This will be fun to watch..

