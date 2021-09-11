After the coronavirus pandemic, a question looms: Is the baby boomers’ long reign coming to an end?

Baby boomers have had a hell of a run. The giant post-World War II generation reshaped the nation’s culture and amassed over half its wealth. Boomers occupied the White House for nearly three decades. They’ve been lords of commerce and medicine, ruled the realms that design smartphones and hand out diplomas. Their outsized ambitions, triumphs, failures, and tastes have dominated American life at least since the Beatles took the stage on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964 — longer than younger generations can remember.