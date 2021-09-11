CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergei Korolev achieves lift-off

Cosmos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 20 July 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the Moon, speaking the now ubiquitous words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”. The Moon landing rocketed the United States ahead of the Soviet Union in the “race to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Wernher Von Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Flights#Americans#Astronomy#Soviets#The European Space Agency#Russian#Rnii#Stalinist#Nato#Icbm#Sputnik 1#Germans#Sputnik 2
