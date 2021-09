NONPOINT has rescheduled just under a dozen shows on its current tour after "multiple members of the band" tested positive for COVID-19. The band shared the news of the dates being moved in a social media post on Thursday. The statement reads: "Now due to multiple members of the band testing positive for Covid, we unfortunately have no choice but to begin rescheduling more shows on the 'I'm About To Explode' Tour. We unfortunately have to postpone Battle Creek, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Charleston, Huntsville, Charlotte, and we will be unable to perform at Orlando's Rebel Rock. As it stands, we are hoping to be back on the road by Sept 28th, but we have to allow time for us to get healthy again and as we also had an incident with our trailer and our gear, we have to assess what we logistically can manage.

