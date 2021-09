Governor Evers today issued an Executive Order (#132), ordering the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise Friday, September 10th until sunset on Sunday, September 12th, out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11th of 2001. The order also declares Saturday, September 11th as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO