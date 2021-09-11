OnePlus Buds Pro review: great audio without the hype

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best and most compelling earphones in the market, as they currently sell for as low as $110 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.com. They feature Active Noise Cancelation, Ambient Sound, and other great features. And even if you don’t want to take advantage of trade-in savings, you can also get them for as low as $150. Now, the problem is that these aren’t Samsung’s higher-end option, and still, they arrived with more features than the Galaxy Buds Pro that usually sell for $200. However, Samsung may want to balance the scale in favor of the Galaxy Buds Pro, as they’re now getting a new update that will enable some of the cool features of the Galaxy Buds 2.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO