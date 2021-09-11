CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Teams and individuals took part in the 911 Memorial Stair Climb

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University students were up to the challenge Saturday morning in a different kind of 9/11 anniversary observance. Teams and individuals took part in the 911 Memorial Stair Climb, ascending and descending 2,071 steps on five staircases at Jack Critchfield Park on the SRU campus. The steps represented the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that first responders and firefighters climbed on the morning of the terrorist attacks.

