Scump explains why he’s not buying a PS5 to play Vanguard beta: “It’s not worth it”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty pro Scump explained why he won’t buy a PS5 just for extra time with the Vanguard beta, saying that it wouldn’t be worth it in the end. The newest title in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, is hosting an exclusive beta on PlayStation where players can get their hands on the game for the very first time. The PlayStation beta for Vanguard is running from September 10-13 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

