ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors

From Olympics to ISL, British Star Duncan Scott Has Been Consistently Excellent. Somehow, Duncan Scott is still underrated. The 24-year-old from Alloa, Scotland, made his first Olympic final at age 19 and then spent the next five years entrenching himself as an individual medal contender on the global stage and a key contributor to gold-medal contending British relays. At first, he had some trouble swimming his best races in individual finals, but he broke through with a bronze medal in the 200 free at the 2019 Worlds, and most memorably, he anchored Britain’s 400 medley relay to gold at the 2019 World Championships by providing a 46.14 split, the second-quickest in history, to storm past American Nathan Adrian.

