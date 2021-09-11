ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors
ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors. The reigning ISL champion Cali Condors have won their first two matches of the regular season, which is being held entirely in Naples, Italy, over a five-week stretch. But in Match #6, the London Roar have gotten off to an impressive start and hold a 13.5-point lead after the first day of competition. Minna Atherton, Luke Greenbank, Emma McKeon, Guilherme Guido, Kira Toussaint and Duncan Scott all recorded individual victories for London, and the Roar also dominated the men’s 400 freestyle relay.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
