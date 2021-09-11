CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors. The reigning ISL champion Cali Condors have won their first two matches of the regular season, which is being held entirely in Naples, Italy, over a five-week stretch. But in Match #6, the London Roar have gotten off to an impressive start and hold a 13.5-point lead after the first day of competition. Minna Atherton, Luke Greenbank, Emma McKeon, Guilherme Guido, Kira Toussaint and Duncan Scott all recorded individual victories for London, and the Roar also dominated the men’s 400 freestyle relay.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

SwimInfo

Third Week of ISL Campaign Features More Caeleb Dressel; London Roar Expecting Aussie Boost

Third Week of ISL Campaign Features More Caeleb Dressel; London Roar Expecting Aussie Boost. The fifth and sixth matches of the International Swimming League (ISL) season will take place between Thursday and Sunday in Naples, which is the site of the league’s regular season. On Thursday and Friday, the L.A. Current will clash with Team Iron, the Toronto Titans and D.C. Trident. On Saturday and Sunday, the Cali Condors will seek their third consecutive victory when they face the London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings and Aqua Centurions.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples

Caeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples. The latest chapter in the rivalry between American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Kyle Chalmers is set for this weekend. Dressel and Chalmers are expected to clash in the 100-meter freestyle during the sixth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Naples, Italy. Dressel will represent the Cali Condors while Chalmers is expected to make his season debut for the London Roar.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Emma McKeon, Off Spectacular Olympics, Set To Make Season Debut For London Roar

Emma McKeon, Off Spectacular Olympics, Set To Make Season Debut For London Roar. Australian superstar Emma McKeon will make her season debut for the London Roar in this weekend’s International Swimming League (ISL) matchup. Coming off a seven-medal haul at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, McKeon will provide the Roar with numerous lineup options when the squad faces the Cali Condors, Aqua Centurions and Tokyo Frog Kings in Naples.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2021 ISL Match 6, Day 2 Wrap-Up: What Went Right & What Went Wrong

Almost everything went right for London on day two, aiding their match win. Contrastingly, a bunch went haywire for Cali, including no Dressel and a DQ. Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

From Olympics to ISL, British Star Duncan Scott Has Been Consistently Excellent

From Olympics to ISL, British Star Duncan Scott Has Been Consistently Excellent. Somehow, Duncan Scott is still underrated. The 24-year-old from Alloa, Scotland, made his first Olympic final at age 19 and then spent the next five years entrenching himself as an individual medal contender on the global stage and a key contributor to gold-medal contending British relays. At first, he had some trouble swimming his best races in individual finals, but he broke through with a bronze medal in the 200 free at the 2019 Worlds, and most memorably, he anchored Britain’s 400 medley relay to gold at the 2019 World Championships by providing a 46.14 split, the second-quickest in history, to storm past American Nathan Adrian.
SPORTS
