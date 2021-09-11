In 1999 we went into Afghanistan to neutralize al-Qaeda. When that was accomplished, we were scared into believing that, if we left, al-Qaeda would re-group and attack again. We were scared by those who profited the most both politically and financially. We could have paid the warlords to keep al-Qaeda and the Taliban down, but the wrong people would have got the money. The media sold the “scare;” there was no Walter Cronkite or Dan Rather to be found.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO