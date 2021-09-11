CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

In a rant disguised as a letter to the editor published online Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 Jim Schwegel states that I tried to “spin” the Afghanistan withdrawal In my letter, which corrected errors in an announcement by Rep. Mary Miller. I did no such thing. I will, however, do so...

Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Not enough Afghans wanted to fight for freedom

In 1999 we went into Afghanistan to neutralize al-Qaeda. When that was accomplished, we were scared into believing that, if we left, al-Qaeda would re-group and attack again. We were scared by those who profited the most both politically and financially. We could have paid the warlords to keep al-Qaeda and the Taliban down, but the wrong people would have got the money. The media sold the “scare;” there was no Walter Cronkite or Dan Rather to be found.
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor — Pro-choice, draconian laws, Supreme Court, Afghanistan, rapists in Texas

Re: “GOP’s hacked website restored — Party vows to improve security after SB 8 activists take over,” Tuesday Metro & Business story. Stop. Just stop calling any group that advocates for women’s reproductive rights “pro-abortion.” That is incorrect. These groups are pro-choice, as in women have a choice what to do with their bodies. It isn’t anyone else’s business. It is a private decision that should never have been politicized. Less than 1.5% of pregnant women seek abortion annually. The new law is yet another GOP solution in search of a problem.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
Dallas News

Your candidates share your views, but will they strengthen democracy?

Perhaps surprisingly, public engagement in democracy has increased during this time of polarized US politics. Americans contribute money to candidates, attend political rallies or work for campaigns, according to the Pew Research Center. The Census Bureau reported that voter turnout reached an all-time high in 2020. And many politicians are talking about the importance of the country’s democratic institutions.
ncadvertiser.com

The Jan. 6 attack demands that we protect voting rights

I have been elected to office eight times - four times at the local level, twice at the state level and twice at the federal level. If you had asked me along the way to give you a job description, I would have talked about the issues I am passionate about - education, economic opportunity, health care, civil rights.
mediaite.com

Mark Levin Rages at Woodward, Calls for Book Boycott Because He ‘Sat On’ Milley China Story ‘For Months’

Mark Levin Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Tuesday night, calling for a boycott because of one particular story they “sat on.”. One of the most stunning parts of Woodward and Costa’s book Peril, according to reports, is that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff allegedly called his Chinese counterpart to assure that “the United States would not strike.” Per the Washington Post:
Fox News

Mark Levin blasts WaPo's Woodward & Costa: What journalists 'sit on this story'?

Former Reagan Justice Department Chief of Staff Mark Levin called out Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, saying that if their allegations about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley are true, Milley should be fired and they should be ashamed as reporters for sitting on a bombshell story that could've prevented further U.S. military catastrophe in Afghanistan.
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Fox News has blood on its hands

As I continue to read about the insanity of Americans, especially in southern states, continuing to believe outright conspiracy theories and lies about the vaccine, I proclaim that Fox News has blood on its hands. It is time to call out these frauds and con men; just like we need to call out the king of con men, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, we need to call out Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity. They only care about enriching themselves at the cost of American lives. I never thought I would see this in this country, but I suppose I didn't understand the ignorance of so many Americans.
