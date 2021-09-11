CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Magnificent Private Estate with Mountain Estate for $4.285 Million

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4423 N Camino Allenada, for $4,285,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This stunning Santa Barbara estate with Camelback Mountain views is located in the exclusive and private Arcadia Neighborhood. The like-new construction from Brimley Development features four beautiful bedrooms, plus a den, a library/office, four en suite bathrooms and a luxurious powder room.

