Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Magnificent Private Estate with Mountain Estate for $4.285 Million
PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4423 N Camino Allenada, for $4,285,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This stunning Santa Barbara estate with Camelback Mountain views is located in the exclusive and private Arcadia Neighborhood. The like-new construction from Brimley Development features four beautiful bedrooms, plus a den, a library/office, four en suite bathrooms and a luxurious powder room.www.luxuryrealestate.com
