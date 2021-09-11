Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Prediction, pick, football game spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO