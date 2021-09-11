CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

She walked out on her tab at Kid Rock’s bar & bit security. It then took 4 MNPD officers to subdue her — Alianna Mendoza

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Nashville Police say it took 4 of their officers to get 32-year-old Alianna Nevah Mikeila Mendoza into a patrol car after she bit a security guard at Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, after attempting to walk out without paying her tab. Once at booking, it took three officers to get her inside, despite her being in hobble restraints. She is free on pre-trial release.

www.scoopnashville.com

