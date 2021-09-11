CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

NICKELBACK Fires Back At Texas Singer Over 'Rockstar' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICKELBACK has fired back at a Texas singer over a copyright lawsuit claiming the rock band ripped off its 2005 hit song "Rockstar" from an earlier track called "Rock Star". Kirk Johnston filed a lawsuit against NICKELBACK members Chad Kroeger, Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, as well as the band's former record label Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. alleging that the NICKELBACK copied his original musical composition, "Rock Star", which he wrote in 2001 while a member of the band SNOWBLIND REVIVAL.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

NICKELBACK Responds To "Rockstar" Plagiarism Lawsuit, Claims The Two Songs Sound Nothing Alike

Nickelback is being sued by Snowblind Revival songwriter Kirk Johnston, who claims Nickelback stole their 2005 hit "Rockstar" from his 2001 song "Rock Star". Johnston alleges Nickelback had access to his demo, which was submitted to Roadrunner Records' parent companies Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, and stole "a substantial amount of the music in 'Rockstar'." Nickelback has now fired back, saying Johnston is dead wrong.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN CORABI: 'NIKKI SIXX Will Burn Himself Alive' Before Asking Me To Rejoin MÖTLEY CRÜE

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi says that "Nikki Sixx will burn himself alive" before asking him to return to the band. Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Remembers Playing Advance Tape Of METALLICA's 'Black Album' For FOREIGNER's LOU GRAMM

In a new interview with the METALLICA fan-club magazine So What!, the band's former bassist was asked how he felt when the recording sessions for METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album — better known as the "Black Album" — came to a close. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Prideful is my first word. I was really, really proud. Confident and excited for people that I respected to hear it.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Axl Rose’s Neighbor Inspired ‘Right Next Door to Hell’

Lest anybody think Guns N' Roses had gone soft in the four years since releasing their seminal debut, Appetite for Destruction, they kicked off their two-album Use Your Illusion set with the furious punk-metal ripper "Right Next Door to Hell," which found singer Axl Rose doing what he did best: settling scores in spectacularly petty fashion.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES To Release Another New Song, 'Hard School', Soon

A new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard School" (a.k.a. "Hard Skool") will reportedly be released soon. The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Peake
Person
Chad Kroeger
Person
Daniel Adair
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Speaks Out Against 'Tyranny In The Schools' And 'In The Medical Business' (Video)

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine has spoken out against "tyranny in the schools" and "in the medical business." The 60-year-old musician, who has attracted a fair amount of media attention over the years for his political thoughts, addressed what he feels is an unreasonable use of power during last night's (Wednesday, September 15) MEGADETH concert in Camden, New Jersey.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Todd Rundgren Calls Kanye West “Dilettante” Says He Was “Frustrated” Working With The Rapper

Todd Rundgren opens up about about his experience working with Kanye West, which he calls “frustrating.” Rundgren was put into contact with Kanye West by the rapper’s longtime collaborator 88-keys, and the two have been working together throughout the course of the rapper’s latest album. This makes it surprising to hear that Rundgren started feeling frustrated through the creation process for DONDA, about which he says he amassed “three albums worth of Kanye stems on my computer.”
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY Lists Massachusetts Home For $4.5 Million

According to The Patriot Ledger, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry has put his home in Duxbury, Massachussets on the market for $4.5 million. The 14-room, 7-acre country gated estate includes a heated pool in the shape of a Gibson guitar body, rooftop garden, three-stall barn, high-tech media room, exposed beams, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Infringement#Warner Music Group#Rockstar#Rock Star#Universal Music Group#Roadrunner Records Inc#Snowblind Revival#The U S District Court
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release 'Hardrock Nite' Covers Album

ENUFF Z'NUFF's fondness for the legendary rock 'n roll band THE BEATLES has been more than well documented over the years. The band, now led by co-founder Chip Z'Nuff, has finally decided to go all in on that fandom and has announced the release of "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite", a covers album of some of their favorite BEATLES songs as well as songs from BEATLES' members post-BEATLES bands. The album will be released on November 12. Fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the release of "Cold Turkey" (PLASTIC ONO BAND cover).
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Announces 'Sinner' Album, Releases Video For Song 'Qué Pasa' Featuring DAVE MUSTAINE

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on Friday, October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. Today's album announcement is highlighted by the release of the first track from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa" which revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Releases Lyric Video For New Song 'Clickbait'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans EXODUS will release their new album, "Persona Non Grata", on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official lyric video for the disc's second single, "Clickbait", can be viewed below. Guitarsit Gary Holt comments: "Very excited to launch the release of 'Clickbait' from...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA's Cover Of METALLICA's 'The Struggle Within': Making-Of Video

Acclaimed guitar virtuosos RODRIGO Y GABRIELA have shared behind-the-scenes video footage from the making of their cover of METALLICA's "The Struggle Within". The track was included on METALLICA's "The Metallica Blacklist" charity covers compilation, featuring 53 artists covering the 12 songs from "The Black Album." All proceeds from the release benefit a charity of each artist's choice and METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation.
ROCK MUSIC
Z94

Nickelback Respond to ‘Rockstar’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Last month, a man named Kirk Johnston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Nickelback over their song "Rockstar," and the band have now responded to his claims. Johnston is a former member of a band called Snowblind Revival, and claims that Nickelback was given access to his 2001 song "Rock Star" by record label personnel at Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc., and then copied it.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Nickelback Respond to ‘Rockstar’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Last month, a man named Kirk Johnston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Nickelback over their song "Rockstar," and the band have now responded to his claims. Johnston is a former member of a band called Snowblind Revival, and claims that Nickelback was given access to his 2001 song "Rock Star" by record label personnel at Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc., and then copied it.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy