NICKELBACK Fires Back At Texas Singer Over 'Rockstar' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

ENUFF Z'NUFF's fondness for the legendary rock 'n roll band THE BEATLES has been more than well documented over the years. The band, now led by co-founder Chip Z'Nuff, has finally decided to go all in on that fandom and has announced the release of "Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite", a covers album of some of their favorite BEATLES songs as well as songs from BEATLES' members post-BEATLES bands. The album will be released on November 12. Fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the release of "Cold Turkey" (PLASTIC ONO BAND cover).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO