Job market is glowing for careers in solar energy

Cover picture for the articleThere are few industries growing as quickly as solar energy. And with rapid growth comes opportunity. Wisconsin’s emerging solar industry has been adding jobs at a rapid pace in recent years and even grew last year despite the global pandemic. The state’s employment rose to nearly 3,000 workers, according to the 2020 National Solar Jobs Census, a yearly report from the Solar Energy Industries Association, The Solar Foundation and the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

