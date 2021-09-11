CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fast start from Michigan State gets Spartans out to 35-7 lead at half over YSU

By Sam Sklar
State News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State is off to another hot start leading Youngstown State 35-7 at Spartan Stadium. Like last week at Northwestern, all it took was one play for the Spartans to take the lead. The play looked like it was another hand off to junior running back Kenneth Walker III, only for him to take a few steps and flick the ball back to redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne. He then found a wide open redshirt junior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the middle of the field for MSU’s second straight game with a touchdown on the opening play.

